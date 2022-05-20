Watch Capitals' Martin Fehervary Score for Slovakia at World Championships

By Eduardo Razo

Martin Fehervary scores rocket goal for Slovakia vs. Kazakhstan originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Despite the hockey season being over for the Washington Capitals, it isn't for two defensemen on the team as Martin Fehervary and Michal Kempny went across the pond to compete in the IIHF World Championships in Finland. 

It didn't take long for Fehervary to make an impact for Slovakia. The Capitals' defenseman fired a rocket of a shot from the blue line to score against Kazakhstan on Friday. 

Fehervary and Slovakia are in fifth place in Group A with six points. Meanwhile, Kempny and Czechia are in fourth place in Group B with seven points as the group stage games near their end. 

