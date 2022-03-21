sports

WATCH: 7th Grader's Buzzer Beater Brings March Madness to Northern Virginia

Video shows the crowd going absolutely wild after the game-winning score

By Ayanna Martinez

NBC Universal, Inc.

It was nothing but net!

Seventh-grader William Muhanyi made a buzzer-beating three-pointer from well over half-court during the Arlington Diocese Catholic Youth Organization basketball playoffs on Saturday. Muhanyi goes to St. Ambrose Catholic School in Annandale, Virginia.

Video captured the epic shot -- and his team's ecstatic reaction. Families in the crowd erupted into cheers of excitement. Some parents appeared to jump out of the stands. A member of the opposing team seemingly fell over in disbelief.

The final score was 27-26. Muhanyi's shot secured a spot for the St. Ambrose seventh and eighth-grade basketball team in Tuesday's championship basketball game.

This article tagged under:

sportsBasketballMiddle School
