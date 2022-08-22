Washington's Backfield Should Be Dynamic Regardless of the Pecking Order

Washington's RBs should be dynamic regardless of pecking order originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Those who are actually involved in the group probably care. Fantasy football players, meanwhile, definitely care. But for anyone else invested in the Commanders this season, the pecking order in Washington's backfield doesn't matter nearly as much as what the overall production could look like.

Thanks to the sudden rise of Brian Robinson Jr. and an unfortunate fumble from Antonio Gibson, it sure appears as if the rookie third-round choice has already overtaken the 2020 third-round choice on the depth chart.

In the club's second preseason affair, which came this past Saturday in Kansas City, Robinson Jr. carried the ball eight times. Gibson, by comparison, only had two rushing attempts.

Now, Gibson did get the first touch out of the two in the afternoon matchup — but that came as the kick returner, which is a new role coaches have recently slotted him in at training camp. When the offense took the field, the first three runs belonged to Robinson Jr.

Once the franchise drafted Robinson Jr. in the offseason, it was expected that he'd mix in with Gibson and J.D. McKissic for coordinator Scott Turner's unit. A Day 2 pick is precious capital, after all.

That said, the decisiveness Robinson Jr. has displayed as well as the ability he's shown to register a positive gain even when the line of scrimmage is messy has set him up for a serious cut of the action come September. And when combined with Gibson's turnover and generally unsure style, that cut is shaping up to be the largest.

But again, the handwringing over handoffs underscores a more important point: This trio, regardless of who's leading the way, can work and work effectively.

McKissic didn't suit up against the Chiefs, but the bounciness he's played with in camp solidifies his assertion that he's perfectly comfortable again after a neck injury ended his 2021 campaign early. Robinson Jr. and Gibson's split shouldn't really affect McKissic, since he's mostly going to be leaned on for third-down usage, much like the last couple of years.

In McKissic's absence, Gibson hauled in three balls for 37 yards (for what it's worth, that would've been the third-best receiving performance out of the 16 contests he was a part of in 2021). Afterward, Ron Rivera praised Gibson's efforts.

"I thought he responded very well to what happened last week," Rivera said, referencing a string of practices where Gibson saw his special-teams reps increase and snaps with the starting offense decrease. "He just showed you who he is in space with the ball."

Between the kickoff return — which, yes, only spanned 17 yards — and those grabs, Gibson was afforded more opportunities to operate in the open. For someone who's had issues at times with properly reading his blocks and sneaking through skinny holes inside, that might be the precise manner in which he needs to be deployed to most succeed.

Antonio Gibson thrived as a receiver on the #Commanders' touchdown drive before the half. Maybe if Robinson is the RB1, he can be used more as a receiver in space?

Sure, it's disappointing for Gibson individually if his growth as a pure running back — a process that he believed was progressing nicely — is disrupted in 2022 by Robinson Jr.'s presence. He's flawed, but he's also coming off of a 1,000-yard season and has scored 21 touchdowns since joining the NFL. One August fumble and one addition via the draft don't negate those facts.

However, while Gibson's games of 20-plus carries may be less common (or totally nonexistent) in the near future, there ought to be optimism that his efficiency will climb.

Lastly, remember, running backs are known to get hit here and there. Therefore, if an injury occurs and this triumvirate becomes a duo, whatever combination remains will be quite capable of maintaining the momentum.

Presently, Gibson's 2022 has been thrown a bit sideways. Should he continue to handle that with maturity, though, Washington could find itself in a situation where the running back position as a whole benefits. Most teams rely on a committee approach there anyways, and for the Commanders, theirs is an intriguing crew.