Washington Wizards and Mystics Players March on Juneteenth

Members of the Washington Wizards and Washington Mystics basketball teams marched in support of Black Lives Matter on Friday and in celebration of Juneteenth. Juneteenth commemorates the freedom of enslaved people in Texas on June 19, 1865.

Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards, Natasha Cloud of the Mystics, and John Thompson III, vice president of player engagement for Monumental Basketball addressed the media outside the Capital One Arena before leading other players and protestors, dressed in all black, on a march to the MLK Memorial.