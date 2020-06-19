Washington Wizards and Mystics Players March on Juneteenth

Members of the Washington Wizards and Washington Mystics basketball teams marched in support of Black Lives Matter on Friday and in celebration of Juneteenth. Juneteenth commemorates the freedom of enslaved people in Texas on June 19, 1865.
Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards, Natasha Cloud of the Mystics, and John Thompson III, vice president of player engagement for Monumental Basketball addressed the media outside the Capital One Arena before leading other players and protestors, dressed in all black, on a march to the MLK Memorial.
12 photos
1/12
Photo by Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 19: Members of the Washington Wizards and Washington Mystics basketball teams rally at the MLK Memorial to support Black Lives Matter and to mark the liberation of slavery on June 19, 2020 in Washington, DC . Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when a Union general read orders in Galveston, Texas stating all enslaved people in Texas were free according to federal law. (Photo by Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images)
2/12
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 19: Members of the Washington Wizards and Washington Mystics basketball teams march past the National Archives on their way to the MLK Memorial to mark the Juneteenth holiday June 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when a Union general read orders in Galveston, Texas stating all enslaved people in Texas were free according to federal law, effectively ending slavery in what remained of the Confederacy. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
3/12
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 19: Members of the Washington Wizards and Washington Mystics basketball teams march to the MLK Memorial to support Black Lives Matter and mark the Juneteenth holiday June 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when a Union general read orders in Galveston, Texas stating all enslaved people in Texas were free according to federal law, effectively ending slavery in what remained of the Confederacy. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
4/12
Photo by Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 19: Members of the Washington Wizards and Washington Mystics basketball teams march to the MLK Memorial to support Black Lives Matter and to mark the liberation of slavery on June 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when a Union general read orders in Galveston, Texas stating all enslaved people in Texas were free according to federal law. (Photo by Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images)
5/12
Photo by Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 19: Members of the Washington Wizards and Washington Mystics basketball teams march to the MLK Memorial to support Black Lives Matter and to mark the liberation of slavery on June 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when a Union general read orders in Galveston, Texas stating all enslaved people in Texas were free according to federal law. (Photo by Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images)
6/12
Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images
TOPSHOT – Washington Wizard NBA player Bradley Beal (C) and Washington Mystics WNBA player Natasha Cloud (L) speak prior to a Juneteenth march and rally in Washington, DC, on June 19, 2020. – The US marks the end of slavery by celebrating Juneteenth, with the annual unofficial holiday taking on renewed significance as millions of Americans confront the nation’s living legacy of racial injustice. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
7/12
Photo by Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 19: (L-R) Natasha Cloud and Bradley Beal speak at a press conference to raise awareness for social justice issues on June 19, 2020 in Washington DC. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when a Union general read orders in Galveston, Texas stating all enslaved people in Texas were free according to federal law. (Photo by Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images)
8/12
Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
UNITED STATES – JUNE 19: John Thompson III, vice president of player engagement for Monumental Basketball, addresses the media outside the Capital One Arena before a march to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial as part of Juneteenth, a celebration to mark the end of slavery in the U.S., on Friday, June 19, 2020. The march was to honor Rayshard Brooks, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and victims of racial injustice. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
9/12
Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
UNITED STATES – JUNE 19: Bradley Beal, left, of the Washington Wizards, and John Thompson III, vice president of player engagement for Monumental Basketball, address the media outside the Capital One Arena before a march to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial as part of Juneteenth, a celebration to mark the end of slavery in the U.S., on Friday, June 19, 2020. The march was to honor Rayshard Brooks, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and victims of racial injustice. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
10/12
Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
UNITED STATES – JUNE 19: Natasha Cloud of the Washington Mystics, and Bradley Beal, of the Wizards, address the media outside the Capital One Arena before a march to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial as part of Juneteenth, a celebration to mark the end of slavery in the U.S., on Friday, June 19, 2020. The march was to honor Rayshard Brooks, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and victims of racial injustice. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
11/12
Photo by Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 19: Members of the Washington Wizards and Washington Mystics basketball teams hold rally to mark the liberation of slavery on June 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when a Union general read orders in Galveston, Texas stating all enslaved people in Texas were free according to federal law. (Photo by Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images)
12/12
Photo by Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 19: Members of the Washington Wizards and Washington Mystics basketball teams march to the MLK Memorial to support Black Lives Matter and to mark the liberation of slavery on June 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when a Union general read orders in Galveston, Texas stating all enslaved people in Texas were free according to federal law. (Photo by Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images)