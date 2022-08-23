Washington to Retire Sonny Jurgensen's No. 9 Jersey, Per Sources

Washington to retire Jurgensen’s No. 9 jersey originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

A Washington football legend is set to be immortalized in Burgundy & Gold.

Per NBC Sports Washington’s JP Finlay, the Washington Commanders will retire former quarterback Sonny Jurgensen’s No. 9 jersey this season.

Jurgensen, 88, cemented his legacy in D.C. through a decade of service as the Redskins' starting QB from 1964-74 after a trade that sent fellow signal-caller Norm Snead to the Eagles. During his tenure in Washington, Jurgensen won three NFL passing titles, was named to four Pro Bowls, and led the team to the 1972 Super Bowl vs. Miami. He is enshrined in Washington’s Ring of Fame and is one of the team’s 80 greatest players of all time.

Jurgensen was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1983, but his work in Washington continued long after his playing career as a broadcaster. He worked Redskins radio broadcasts for decades as a color commentator until his retirement in 2019. Now, no other Washington player will ever again don No. 9 threads.

According to multiple reports, Jurgensen's jersey retirement ceremony will take place during Washington's season finale against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18.