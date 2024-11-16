Washington DC

Washington Spirit beat Gotham FC, move on to NWSL Championship

It marks the first time the Spirit will move on to the championship since they won it all in 2021.

By Maggie More and Heather McDonough

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 10: A general view at Audi Field during the second half between Washington Spirit and Bay FC on November 10, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Getty Images

The Washington Spirit are heading to the National Women's Soccer League Championship Game!

The Spirit took down defending champion, New York's Gotham FC, in a shootout in front of a sold-out crowd at Audi Field on Saturday.

Washington’s Hal Hershfelt scored the equalizer in stoppage time, and goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury stopped all 3 shots she faced in the shootout to help the Spirit advance to the title game.

It marks the first time the Spirit will move on to the championship since they won it all in 2021.

