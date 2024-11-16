Washington Spirit beat Gotham FC, move on to NWSL Championship

The Washington Spirit are heading to the National Women's Soccer League Championship Game!

The Spirit took down defending champion, New York's Gotham FC, in a shootout in front of a sold-out crowd at Audi Field on Saturday.

Washington’s Hal Hershfelt scored the equalizer in stoppage time, and goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury stopped all 3 shots she faced in the shootout to help the Spirit advance to the title game.

It marks the first time the Spirit will move on to the championship since they won it all in 2021.