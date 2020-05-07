Washington Redskins Announce Their 2020 Season Schedule

The Washington Redskins’ announced their 2020 regular season schedule Thursday, with a highlight being a game on Thanksgiving Day against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Redskins’ opening game will be at home against the Philadelphia Eagles Sept. 13. The Redskins are opening against the same team in consecutive seasons for the first time since facing the New York Giants in 2008 and 2009.

In week 12 of the season, the Redskins will travel to Dallas face the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26. This will be the fourth time in five seasons they play on Thanksgiving. The game will be the Redskins’ 12th Thanksgiving Day contest and their 10th such game against the Cowboys, the team said. A win would be the Redskins’ fourth all-time victory on Thanksgiving.

A few of the games throughout the league will be “cross-flexed,” which means they’ll move between CBS and FOX, the release said. In weeks five through 16, the schedule lists the games as tentatively set for Sunday Night Football on NBC. A flexible scheduling move will be announced at least 12 days before the game, the release said.

The schedule: