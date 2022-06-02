Washington Nationals Offer Free Tickets to Kids in Library Summer Reading Programs

The Washington Nationals are pitching in to inspire kids to read this summer.

Young readers who complete the summer reading programs at Arlington, D.C. and Prince George’s libraries can earn two free tickets to select games.

Each library has its own program, rewards and requirements. Find more info here for Arlington’s Summer Reading Challenge, D.C.’s Discover Summer and Summer Prince George’s.

If you’re already headed to certain games, kids can also go to story time with a Nats player.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Nationals Summer Reading Ambassadors Sean Doolittle and Josh Bell are set to read stories before games on June 12, July 17 and Aug. 14. Here are more details.

The Nationals also have suggested reading lists and a program where kids can earn rewards by working on math and literacy skills. Here are all the details on the Team that Reads.