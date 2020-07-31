coronavirus

Washington Mystics Take News4 Inside the WNBA Bubble

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

As sports leagues return to action, players in the WNBA, NBA and NHL have been adjusting to living on bubble campuses.

Washington Mystics assistant GM Maria Giovannetti is giving News4 a behind the scenes look at life inside the WNBA Bubble, or as it’s being called: the Wubble.

While many athletes and coaches in the bubbles are apart from their families, Giovannetti brought her support system with her to Florida— her daughter Estelle and wife Veronica.

Moises Linares has the first installment of their adventure in the Wubble.

