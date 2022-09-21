Washington Monument Vandalized With Red Paint, Profanity

A man was arrested Tuesday night for allegedly dumping a bucket of paint and writing profanities on the Washington Monument.

U.S. Park Police officers arrested the man, whose name has not been released, at around 7:30 p.m. Video showed red paint on the Monument and profanities on one of the walls.

The motive of the vandalism was not immediately clear.

The base was expected to remain closed for a few overnight hours as an investigation continues, and National Park Service crews were preparing for the clean up.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.