Washington Monument to Reopen With Safety Precautions

The Washington Monument is set to reopen on Oct. 1. It will open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

After a six-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Washington Monument will reopen with new safety precautions and cleaning procedures.

The new procedures include a reduced elevator capacity, a face mask requirement and daily midday closures for cleaning, according to the National Park Service.

Tickets for the monument will only be available here in order to promote social distancing at the site. Each ticket will cost a non-refundable fee of $1.50.

The National Park Service says visitors should reserve their tickets a day before their visit to the monument.

Tickets will be available starting on Sept. 30.