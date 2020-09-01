150 DC Sites Recommended for Name Change, Contextualization or Removal

More than 150 monuments, buildings and parks in D.C. have now been recommended for name changes, contextualization or removal because the historic figure they are named for is either considered a racist or doesn’t reflect the values of D.C. residents.

Over almost two months, D.C. residents got to weigh in and the D.C. Facilities and Commemorative Expressions Working Group (DCFACES) researched. DCFACES released recommendations Tuesday that included the Washington Monument and Jefferson Memorial.

Others that were expected include Woodrow Wilson High School, the fountain at Chevy Chase Circle and the Albert Pike statue, which was torn down by protesters.

Twenty-one public schools are on the list, as well as 12 parks and recreation centers and seven government buildings.

Other names on the list who have buildings or monuments on the list include:

Alexander Graham Bell

Benjamin Franklin

Francis Scott Key

George Mason

Christopher Columbus

Mayor Muriel Bowser tasked DCFACES with making the recommendations after calls to rename Wilson High School and protests around the country.

If any actual changes will be made is yet to be seen. Some of the monuments are on federal land.

What was left off the report was roads and bridges as well as any explanation as to why these historical figures are considered offensive.

Read the DCFACES report here.