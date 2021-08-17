Washington Monument Closure Extended After Lightning Strike Caught on Video

The Washington Monument will remain closed for a second day after a dramatic lightning strike caught on video.

Repairs to the monument were ongoing on Tuesday after the obelisk was hit by lightning Sunday, the National Park Service said.

The Park Service shared stunning video posted to Twitter showing a bolt of lightning connecting with the point of the monument.

The yellowish night sky turns blue as lightning flashes around the National Mall, the 12-second video shows. Then a huge bolt of lightning strikes the tip of the Washington Monument.

UPDATE: The Washington Monument will be closed today as we repair damage to the electronic access system caused by Sunday morning’s lightning strike. #WashingtonDC https://t.co/HD6U35C66n — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) August 16, 2021

Multiple people can be heard gasping.

“Oh! I missed it!” one person says.

The video was posted to Twitter near 1 a.m. Sunday.

The lightning strike damaged the Washington Monument’s electronic access system, the Park Service said Monday morning. Those repairs are ongoing, officials said in an update Monday evening.

Storms and heavy rain hit the D.C. area late Saturday and early Sunday. Streets and basements flooded in parts of Northern Virginia, and firefighters rescued dozens of people, including drivers trapped in their cars in rising water.

