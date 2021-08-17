lightning strike

Washington Monument Closure Extended After Lightning Strike Caught on Video

Multiple people can be heard gasping as a huge bolt of lightning strikes the tip of the Washington Monument

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Washington Monument will remain closed for a second day after a dramatic lightning strike caught on video. 

Repairs to the monument were ongoing on Tuesday after the obelisk was hit by lightning Sunday, the National Park Service said. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Park Service shared stunning video posted to Twitter showing a bolt of lightning connecting with the point of the monument. 

The yellowish night sky turns blue as lightning flashes around the National Mall, the 12-second video shows. Then a huge bolt of lightning strikes the tip of the Washington Monument.

Multiple people can be heard gasping. 

“Oh! I missed it!” one person says.

Washington Monument Jul 12

Washington Monument Reopening to the Public Wednesday

flooding Aug 15

Video Shows Man, Woman Swept Away in Floodwaters Outside Virginia Bar

flooding Aug 15

Northern Virginia Sees Flooding, Water Rescues After Heavy Rain

The video was posted to Twitter near 1 a.m. Sunday. 

The lightning strike damaged the Washington Monument’s electronic access system, the Park Service said Monday morning. Those repairs are ongoing, officials said in an update Monday evening.

Storms and heavy rain hit the D.C. area late Saturday and early Sunday. Streets and basements flooded in parts of Northern Virginia, and firefighters rescued dozens of people, including drivers trapped in their cars in rising water.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

This article tagged under:

lightning strikeWashington Monumentlightning
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us