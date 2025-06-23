National Mall

Washington Monument closes as DC heat index hits up to 110°

National Park Service officials want to keep visitors and employees safe, including those who work outdoors to help people lined up get in.

By Megan McGrath, News4 Reporter and Andrea Swalec

NBC Universal, Inc.

It’s so hot in D.C. that the Washington Monument is closed for tours.

Going to the top of the monument to see the spectacular views in all directions is a tourist favorite. But as Storm Team4 expects the temperature Monday to hit 100° and the heat index to reach 102° to 110°, the National Park Service decided to end tours.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Anyone who had a ticket before 10 a.m. was allowed to take a tour, but then tours ended for the day.

The 555-foot-tall obelisk is air-conditioned, but the system can’t keep up on steamy days with lots of visitors, a spokesman told News4. Officials want to keep visitors and employees safe, including those who work outdoors to help people lined up get in.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Storm Team4

Storm Team4 Forecast: Monday to hit 100° with extreme heat, high humidity

Washington DC

‘This is insane!' Driver speeds through National Mall in DC

The Park Service recommends visiting the Washington Monument at night.

“When the sun goes down, so do the temperatures, making evening a great time to take a stroll on the National Mall,” officials said in an X post.

Go here for Storm Team4’s full forecast and here for info on how to stay cool and safe amid extreme heat.

A woman set to work on a construction crew on the National Mall in 100° heat tells how she and workers try to stay cool. “Nothing but sweat coming down,” she told News4’s Megan McGrath.

Get the D.C. area's top news and weather delivered to your inbox every morning. Sign up for First & 4Most, our free newsletter.

This article tagged under:

National MallExtreme Heat
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us