Washington Monument closes as DC heat index hits up to 110°

It’s so hot in D.C. that the Washington Monument is closed for tours.

Going to the top of the monument to see the spectacular views in all directions is a tourist favorite. But as Storm Team4 expects the temperature Monday to hit 100° and the heat index to reach 102° to 110°, the National Park Service decided to end tours.

Anyone who had a ticket before 10 a.m. was allowed to take a tour, but then tours ended for the day.

The 555-foot-tall obelisk is air-conditioned, but the system can’t keep up on steamy days with lots of visitors, a spokesman told News4. Officials want to keep visitors and employees safe, including those who work outdoors to help people lined up get in.

The Park Service recommends visiting the Washington Monument at night.

“When the sun goes down, so do the temperatures, making evening a great time to take a stroll on the National Mall,” officials said in an X post.

When the sun goes down, so do the temperatures, making evening a great time to take a stroll on the National Mall. After sunset, the crowds thin & the iconic stone structures glow in the spotlights against the dark night sky. Each mesmerizing scene is a reason for another visit. pic.twitter.com/EKqwNtoCJa — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) June 23, 2025

A woman set to work on a construction crew on the National Mall in 100° heat tells how she and workers try to stay cool. “Nothing but sweat coming down,” she told News4’s Megan McGrath.

