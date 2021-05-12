Washington Football Team's 2021 Schedule: Opponents, Dates, Primetime Games

Washington Football Team’s complete 2021 schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
The NFL has revealed its schedule for the 2021 season, giving Washington Football Team fans a rundown of what their team’s slate will look like for the upcoming campaign.
Washington will play 17 regular-season games after the league and players union agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) in March 2020 that added an extra game to every team’s schedule. The CBA gave each team an additional game against an opponent in the opposite conference that finished in the same spot of its own division last season. For Washington, that means a date with the Buffalo Bills.
Here’s a look at Washington’s full schedule for the 2021 regular season.
Washington Football Team’s 2021 Schedule
Week 1
Date: Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. ET
Opponent: vs. Los Angeles Chargers
TV Network: CBS
Week 2
Date: Thursday, Sept. 16 at 8:20 p.m. ET
Opponent: vs. New York Giants
TV Network: NFL Network
Week 3
Date: Sunday, Sept. 26 at 1 p.m. ET
Opponent: @ Buffalo Bills
TV Network: FOX
Week 4
Date: Sunday, Oct. 3 at 1 p.m. ET
Opponent: @ Atlanta Falcons
TV Network: FOX
Week 5
Date: Sunday, Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. ET
Opponent: vs. New Orleans Saints
TV Network: CBS
Week 6
Date: Sunday, Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. ET
Opponent: vs. Kansas City Chiefs
TV Network: CBS
Week 7
Date: Sunday, Oct. 24 at 1 p.m. ET
Opponent: @ Green Bay Packers
TV Network: FOX
Week 8
Date: Sunday, Oct. 31 at 4:25 p.m. ET
Opponent: @ Denver Broncos
TV Network: FOX
Week 9
BYE WEEK
Week 10
Date: Sunday, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. ET
Opponent: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TV Network: FOX
Week 11
Date: Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1 p.m. ET
Opponent: @ Carolina Panthers
TV Network: FOX
Week 12
Date: Monday, Nov. 29 at 8:15 p.m. ET
Opponent: vs. Seattle Seahawks
TV Network: ESPN
Week 13
Date: Sunday, Dec. 5 at 4:05 p.m. ET
Opponent: @ Las Vegas Raiders
TV Network: FOX
Week 14
Date: Sunday, Dec. 12 at 1 p.m. ET
Opponent: vs. Dallas Cowboys
TV Network: FOX
Week 15
Date: TBD
Opponent: @ Philadelphia Eagles
TV Network: TBD
Week 16
Date: Sunday, Dec. 26 at 8:20 p.m. ET
Opponent: @ Dallas Cowboys
TV Network: NBC
Week 17
Date: Sunday, Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. ET
Opponent: vs. Philadelphia Eagles
TV Network: FOX
Week 18
Date: Sunday, Jan. 9 at 1 p.m. ET
Opponent: @ New York Giants
TV Network: FOX