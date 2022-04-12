Metro

No Credible Threat to DC Metro After NYC Subway Shooting: Officials

Metro is on "heightened awareness" but there's no specific or credible threat, officials said

By Sophia Barnes

Metro Transit Police Department is stepping up security in Washington, D.C., Tuesday after multiple people were shot at a subway station in New York City, officials said.

There’s no specific or credible threat to Metro, spokesperson Ian Jannetta told News4's Adam Tuss.

D.C. law enforcement agents are conducting extra sweeps with K-9s and patrols as a precaution, Jannetta said. Metro is encouraging anyone to immediately report suspicious activity by calling 202-962-2121 or texting MY-MTPD (69-6873).

Metro will "continue to monitor security of our system [with] heightened awareness," the transit agency said on Twitter. "We're horrified by this morning's event."

Metro says it is monitoring the shooting that erupted during the morning rush in Brooklyn.

Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighborhood found multiple people shot and undetonated devices, officials said. Authorities were looking for a suspect Tuesday morning.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.

