No Credible Threat to DC Metro After NYC Subway Shooting: Officials

Metro Transit Police Department is stepping up security in Washington, D.C., Tuesday after multiple people were shot at a subway station in New York City, officials said.

There’s no specific or credible threat to Metro, spokesperson Ian Jannetta told News4's Adam Tuss.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

D.C. law enforcement agents are conducting extra sweeps with K-9s and patrols as a precaution, Jannetta said. Metro is encouraging anyone to immediately report suspicious activity by calling 202-962-2121 or texting MY-MTPD (69-6873).

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Metro will "continue to monitor security of our system [with] heightened awareness," the transit agency said on Twitter. "We're horrified by this morning's event."

Metro says it is monitoring the shooting that erupted during the morning rush in Brooklyn.

Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighborhood found multiple people shot and undetonated devices, officials said. Authorities were looking for a suspect Tuesday morning.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.