Washington D.C. Temple Will Open to Public in 2022 for First Time Since 1974

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will open the Washington D.C. Temple to the public for tours next year for the first time since 1974.

The Mormon temple located in Kensington, Maryland, closed in March 2018 to undergo work on mechanical, electrical, plumbing and lighting systems.

“This temple is one of the premier temples of the Church,” Brent Roberts, managing director of the Church’s Special Projects Department said. “The renovation that we’ve gone through will allow the temple to function for many years to come.”

The 160,000- square- foot temple will open from the end of April to June 4.

The last time the temple was open to the public was between Sept. 17 and Oct. 19 in 1974. During that time, the church received 750,000 visitors.

“The Washington D.C. Temple is a landmark of faith for thousands of people in this area,” Elder Kevin E. Calderwood, Area Seventy for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said. The church serves the Latter-day Saints of the DMV and West Virginia.