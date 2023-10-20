Skip to content
Breaking
Another Trump attorney takes plea deal in Georgia elections case
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
Local
Weather
U.S. & World
The Scene
Investigations
Sports
Newsletters
Live TV
Trending
Israel-Hamas war
🌡️ Forecast
🦅 Vote: DC's next animal obsession
💜 Domestic Violence Awareness
🎥 Rewind: Mt. Pleasant riots
🍷 Winery guide
🗳️ Virginia voting
📺 Watch 24/7
📨 NBC4 newsletters
Our news standards
Expand
Local
Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information