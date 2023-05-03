Washington Commanders to Host Job Fair Saturday

Washington football fans who have dreamed of one day working for the city's NFL team in some capacity now have their shot.

The Commanders will host a job fair at FedExField on Saturday, May 6 in the hopes of filling a wide range of full- and part-time positions for gameday staff ahead of the 2023 season, the team announced in a press release.

"On a given Commanders event at FedExField, the team and its partners employ over 2,000 gameday staff members to help ensure all operations run smoothly

Job openings include roles on the following teams: crew, sponsorship, community relations and entertainment. The guest services team is looking to hire managers, supervisors, concierge, fan assistance, ushers and more.

The Commanders are also seeking retired and active military and law enforcement members for event security, X-Ray technician, incident response and field incursion team openings.

“Our gameday staff play a critical role in creating memorable and fun FedExField experiences, from welcoming and engaging with fans around the concourse to assisting them when they need help," Trista Langdon, Washington Commanders Senior Vice President of Operations & Guest Experience, said in the release.

It's recommended that job seekers bring their resumes, but not required. All applicants must be 18 or older.

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at FedExField in Landover, Maryland. Anyone interested can visit here for more information.