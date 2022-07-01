Washington Capitals Announce 2022 Preseason Schedule

By Bijan Todd

After bowing out of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs to the Florida Panthers, the Washington Capitals are set to embark on their next campaign. 

The Capitals announced their 2022-23 preseason schedule Friday. The slate begins with a home matchup against the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Capital One Arena. Washington then heads off for three straight road games, with the preseason eventually culminating with a final home game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Here's the Caps' full preseason schedule:

DateTimeOpponentLocation
Sun., Sept. 252 p.m.vs. BuffaloCapital One Arena
Wed., Sept. 287 p.m.at PhiladelphiaWells Fargo Center
Fri. Sept. 307:30 p.m.at DetroitLittle Caesars Arena
Sat., Oct. 17 p.m.at ColumbusNationwide Arena
Wed., Oct. 57 p.m.vs. DetroitCapital One Arena
Sat., Oct. 87 p.m.vs. ColumbusCapital One Arena

Washington's regular season schedule as well as the broadcast schedule for the preseason will be announced at a later date.

