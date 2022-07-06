Washington Capitals 2022-23 Schedule: Dates, NHL Opponents

Capitals release 2022-23 schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Mark your calendars, Capitals fans.

The NHL released its official 2022-23 regular-season schedule Wednesday, including all 82 games and dates for Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals.

Washington will open its season against the Bruins at home on October 12, and then take on the Maple Leafs (Oct. 13), Canadiens (Oct. 15), Canucks (Oct. 17) and Senators (Oct. 20) to round the team's first five games of the 2022-23 campaign.

One of the major highlights of this year's schedule is the Caps' involvement in the Stadium Series. Washington will play the Hurricanes on March 3, 2023 at NC State University's Carter-Finlay Stadium.

Other notable matchups on the schedule include a home-and-home with the three-time reigning Eastern Conference champion Tampa Bay Lightning on November 11 and 13. On November 15, Washington will turn around and play the Florida Panthers on the road after Florida eliminated Washington in the first round of the playoffs.

Washington's longest road trip is six games from November 26-to-December 7, starting with the Devils and ending with the Flyers. Their longest homestand is a four-game stint starting on November 5 against the Arizona Coyotes.

The Caps will end the regular season on April 13 with a home matchup against New Jersey.

The complete broadcast schedule, including national games, will be released at a later date. NBC Sports Washington will exclusively broadcast all local games.

The Capitals' full schedule can be seen below: