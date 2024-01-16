Warming shelters open for DC's most vulnerable residents

As the D.C. area braces for another frigid night, the District has activated its cold weather emergency alert and opened warming centers across the city.

The blast of snow dangerously low temperatures made for a very busy Monday night at shelters across the District.

"We had over a thousand folks in shelter last night, and we do all we can through the night to encourage folks to come in," said Anthony Newman, deputy administrator for the D.C. Department of Human Services. "We know not everybody will. And so we will also provide warming buses, and we'll provide sites like this through the night, where folks can come in and at least find a few moments to get some heat and warm up if they choose to."

Newman said Tuesday the department was preparing for another freezing night.

"It's important for folks to keep an eye on their neighbors, keep an eye on residents, and do utilize that shelter hotline number [202-399-7093] and the 311 number if they see someone in need, so folks can have a respite from the cold," Newman said.

William Sands was able to have a safe, warm place to sleep and also received a few essentials, including a fresh hat, gloves and socks.

"I love it," Sands said. "I love it. It means a whole lot to me, because I don't get no income or nothing like that, so everything I need is right here."

The cold weather can be deadly for those living on the streets.

Last year, 90 people experiencing homelessness died on the streets of D.C., up from 77 in 2022. It's unknown how many of those deaths were weather-related. Most of those who died had housing vouchers but had not been connected to apartments.

The District operates hypothermia vans you can reach by calling 311 if you see someone in need. The vans will bring supplies and take people to shelters. Warming buses stationed near tent encampments also help people seek shelter.

As for Sands, he counts himself lucky to have a warm place to stay Monday night and again Tuesday night.

"It was a whole lot better than being out there in that storm," he said. "I had somewhere to go. I feel sorry for the people ain't got nowhere to go."

In the District, no one who seeks shelter will be turned away. Both overnight shelters and daytime warming centers are located across the District. People who want to help can drop off clothes and blankets at any of the shelters.