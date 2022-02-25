Ukraine

Want to Help Ukraine? Where to Donate & Tips to Avoid Scams

Here's how to make sure your charitable donations end up in the right hands

By Susan Hogan, News4 Consumer Investigative Reporter

Viacheslav Ratynskyi | Reuters

Many want to know how they can help the people of Ukraine during this difficult time, but scammers could try to take advantage of that generosity.

Here are some tips to make sure your money ends up in the right hands:

Look up the donation organization on sites like Charity Navigator, GuideStar and Charity Watch. These sites are charity watchdogs and have detailed information about organizations and how well they perform.

Also, be cautious of donating to independent fundraising efforts on sites like GoFundMe.com and on social media. It can be difficult to know if the money will reach those who need it most.

In situations such as the one in Ukraine, donating can be tricky because the relief might not be timely unless the organization already has a presence in Ukraine.

Before you donate:

  • Ask what percentage of your donation will go to relief efforts
  • Find out if the charity has experience in emergency relief
  • Look up the charity and see how well they are rated
  • Make sure the organization has prior experience in the impacted area

If you don't know where to donate, here's a list of Better Business Bureau accredited charities currently working on Ukraine relief:

This article tagged under:

Ukrainecharitydonationsscamscammers
