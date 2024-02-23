WAMU shuts down DCist, lays off 15 employees

A Friday morning visit to DCist.com, one of the most beloved local news sites in the District, won't take you to insightful articles about local politics, transportation or businesses, or to quirky only-in-D.C. culture pieces.

Instead, it will take you to a temporary popup message, announcing the death of a local institution.

"Thank you for visiting and supporting DCist. Since 2018, it has been a part of WAMU 88.5, the Washington region's public media and NPR member station. As of February 23, the site will no longer publish new content. Please visit WAMU.org for local news and programming.

You will be automatically redirected to WAMU.org in 15 seconds."

WAMU will shut down DCist to refocus on audio-first "multiplatform" stories, management of the public radio station announced Friday. Fifteen employees were laid off, the WAMU union posted on X.

This morning, @wamu885 management informed us they are laying off 15 vital people from our organization. These individuals are the lifeblood of our journalism. Our hearts are broken. We can’t believe we are losing our colleagues and friends. — WeMakeWAMU is a union (@WeMakeWAMU) February 23, 2024

The radio station, located at American University, announced "a new strategy to deepen engagement with Washingtonians" in a statement released Friday morning.

According to that statement, WAMU 88.5 American University Radio is developing a new local radio show "for, by, and about Washingtonians" and is developing a new plan to engage its audience that "will capitalize on its extensive audio expertise."

That change comes with the decision to shut down DCist, which WAMU had acquired in 2018 after DCist's previous owner also abruptly closed down the site.

"WAMU’s strategic decision to focus on audio and live programming enables it to fulfill its mission without distraction," Peter Cherukuri, vice chair of WAMU's Board of Advisors, said in the statement. "Too many media companies fail by trying to be all things to all people, leaving their value proposition diluted and weakened. This concentrated direction not only enhances the integrity of its journalism but also sharpens the value WAMU offers to its community and stakeholders."

According to the WAMU union, Friday's announcement was preceded by "a curt email on Thursday," giving employees little warning about the loss of their jobs and a major change for the outlet.

"These individuals are the lifeblood of our journalism," the union said on social media. "Our hearts are broken."

Dozens of public figures and residents around the District also took to social media Friday in the wake of the announcement, expressing outrage and mourning the loss of the institution.

Former WAMU reporter Martin Austermühle called it "more a failure of leadership than anything."

Now that the news is out that @dcist is dead and 15 great people will lose their jobs, some truths. No one at @dcist/@wamu885 was ignorant of the tough realities of media. But this is more a failure of leadership than anything. — Martin Austermühle (@maustermuhle) February 23, 2024

Ward 6 councilman Charles Allen called the news "a devastating hit to local journalism."

"These reporters help tell DC's story, sort out the truth, and amplify DC voices," he said.

Another devastating hit to local journalism. Local coverage matters so much! These reporters help tell DC’s story, sort out the truth, and amplify DC voices. A lot to figure out in what comes next for WAMU, but today everyone should stand with their newsroom staff & reporters. https://t.co/JHMtEnSBY4 — Charles Allen (@charlesallen) February 23, 2024

Metro General Manager Randy Clarke did not name WAMU or DCist directly, but he posted a message in support of independent journalism as the news broke.

"We need independent quality journalism if we want an inclusive, fair, transparent, and better world," Clarke said on social media. "Journalism isn’t free and many reporters are under paid. If we want quality we need to pay for it, don’t expect it to be free or take it for granted."

We need independent quality journalism if we want an inclusive, fair, transparent, and better world. Journalism isn’t free and many reporters are under paid. If we want quality we need to pay for it, don’t expect it to be free or take it for granted. — Randy Clarke (@wmataGM) February 23, 2024

The D.C. Council called the end of DCist "a true loss to our community" in a post on X.

This is a true loss to our community.



Well-informed residents are essential to democracy, and good government is harder to accomplish without rigorous public examination and discussion of what we do. The absence of @dcist will be heartfelt by all of us. pic.twitter.com/wCWL9VP2W2 — Council of DC (@councilofdc) February 23, 2024

"Well-informed residents are essential to democracy, and good government is harder to accomplish without rigorous public examination and discussion of what we do. The absence of @dcist will be heartfelt by all of us," the thread reads. "The staff reduction of 15 employees at @wamu885 also hits hard. Though we don’t always relish every aspect of the media’s coverage of us, it is clearly necessary and makes us better."