Bethesda

Walt Whitman High School evacuated after threat; nothing found

The school in Bethesda was evacuated Friday after someone threatened a shooting and suggested there were bombs in the school, police said

By Andrea Swalec and NBC Washington Staff

For the second time in as many days, a Montgomery County high school was evacuated on Friday after someone called in an unfounded threat.

Walt Whitman High School, in Bethesda, was evacuated after someone threatened a shooting and suggested there were bombs in the school, police said.

Students were cleared from the school, police conducted a search and they found nothing. School went back into session just before 1:30 p.m.

One parent said he’s relieved everyone is OK but the threats are disturbing.

“Obviously, we are concerned as parents and kids obviously are traumatized. They should not go through an experience like this,” he said.

Police are still trying to determine who made the call.

A similar threat at Bethesda Chevy Chase High School on Thursday sparked a huge police response. Police said they had to put other calls for help on hold as they devoted resources to searching the school.

A threat also was made regarding Bethesda Elementary School on Friday and quickly determined to be false.

