We are a dedicated group of individuals who raise money to fund research and access to care for breast cancer. The Walk to Battle Breast Cancer brings participants together to complete either a 10-mile or 20-mile walk in and around Washington, DC. As its own 501(c)(3), Walking Warriors Battling Breast Cancer is composed of team members who plan and lead their training routes — all to support research and community programs at Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Become a Walker

Join Walking Warriors for the 5th Annual Walk on April 30, 2022, to benefit Georgetown Lombardi’s breast cancer research and community service and education programs.

See our event website for more information and to register to be a 2022 Walker!

Walking Warriors Impact

In 2019, Walking Warriors had 75 dedicated walkers who raised over $110,000. Together with a match from Lombardi Women, the total raised was more than $135,000. In 2020, though the pandemic canceled the walk, the group was able to raise $40,000 in donations. Our 2021 Walk was held virtually due to the pandemic. Our 46 walkers did a grand job of getting out there, walking the miles, bringing awareness to our cause and raising over $68,500. Help us raise the bar even higher this year!

Walking Warriors funds support:

– A junior research faculty grant to investigate metastatic breast cancer prevention and treatment

– Georgetown Lombardi’s Capital Breast Care Center for patient navigation to education, screening and treatment services