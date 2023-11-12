Condition of Virginia State University officer wounded in shooting improves to stable, officials say

A Virginia State University police officer was in stable condition Sunday after being critically wounded in a shooting near campus, university officials said.

The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. when an on-duty VSU police officer responded to a disturbance at the campus, in the 3400 block of Boisseau Street in Petersburg, Virginia, according to Chesterfield County police. Authorities initially said the officer had suffered life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, who remains at large, ran off campus before shots were fired, injuring the officer.

The university was put on lockdown after the shooting. The lockdown was lifted at about noon, the university said.

Chesterfield police Chief Col. Jeffrey Katz said in a social media post that Virginia State Police and the FBI are assisting in the investigation.

“CCPD stands in unwavering solidarity with our partners at Virginia State University. We will not rest until the individual who shot their officer is brought to justice," Katz said. "I strongly encourage the individual responsible to turn himself in peacefully.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chesterfield County police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.