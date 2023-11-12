gun violence

Condition of Virginia State University officer wounded in shooting improves to stable, officials say

The officer was investigating a disturbance in the 3400 block of Boisseau Street before they were shot at around 1:34 a.m., according to the Chesterfield County Police Department. 

By Associated Press

police generic

A Virginia State University police officer was in stable condition Sunday after being critically wounded in a shooting near campus, university officials said.

The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. when an on-duty VSU police officer responded to a disturbance at the campus, in the 3400 block of Boisseau Street in Petersburg, Virginia, according to Chesterfield County police. Authorities initially said the officer had suffered life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, who remains at large, ran off campus before shots were fired, injuring the officer.

The university was put on lockdown after the shooting. The lockdown was lifted at about noon, the university said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Chesterfield police Chief Col. Jeffrey Katz said in a social media post that Virginia State Police and the FBI are assisting in the investigation.

“CCPD stands in unwavering solidarity with our partners at Virginia State University. We will not rest until the individual who shot their officer is brought to justice," Katz said. "I strongly encourage the individual responsible to turn himself in peacefully.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chesterfield County police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Northern Virginia 8 hours ago

GOP election losses in Virginia likely to quiet presidential talk about Gov. Youngkin

Washington DC 8 hours ago

National parade to honor veterans in DC

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

gun violenceVirginia
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us