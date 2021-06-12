Pride Month

VP Kamala Harris Joins LGBTQ+ Pride March in DC

Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff joined a group of marchers headed toward a rally on Freedom Plaza

By Sophia Barnes

Vice President Kamala Harris at capital pride
Vice President Kamala Harris put her pride for the LBGTQ+ community on display Saturday in Washington, D.C.

Harris surprised marchers by joining the Capital Pride Walk and Rally. She wore a pink blazer and a “love is love” shirt as she walked with the procession for about a block.

“Happy Pride,” Harris told members of the crowd as she waved to people cheering on sidewalks.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, wearing a t-shirt with rainbow stripes, joined Harris and the other marchers headed toward the Capital Pride rally at Freedom Plaza.

Harris said the Biden administration understands the importance of advancing LGBTQ+ rights.

“We need to make sure that our transgender community and our youth are all protected. We need, still, protections around employment and housing,” Harris said. “There is so much more work to do, and I know we are committed.”

