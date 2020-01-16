lgbtq

Vote Keeps 2 LGBTQ Books in District’s Elementary Schools

The Loudoun school board voted to keep two books that feature LGBTQ characters

By Associated Press

School Books
Getty Images

Officials in a northern Virginia school district are pushing back against a campaign by conservative parents to withdraw books with LGBTQ characters from elementary schools.

The Washington Post reports that a subcommittee of the Loudoun school board voted Wednesday to prevent the removal of two books. They are "Prince & Knight" and "Heather Has Two Mommies.''

The subcommittee's decision will stand for at least a year.

Local

guns 59 mins ago

FBI Arrests 3 White Supremacists Ahead of Pro-Gun Rally in Richmond

DC 3 hours ago

Homeless Camp Being Removed From Beneath NoMa Bridge

The vote follows the removal of at least five other books after conservative parents launched an effort against LGBTQ literature in elementary schools. Those books included one that details a romance between two girls and another that features a transgender boy.

Loudoun County is an increasingly diverse suburb where the median household income is about $140,000. Observers say the battle playing out there is also playing out across the country.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

lgbtqLOUDOUN COUNTYSchoolBOOKS
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather School Closings U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Harris' Heroes Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us