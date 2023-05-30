Volunteers Rescue Eaglet After Fall From Nest in Leesburg

Volunteers helped rescue an eaglet that fell from its nest in Leesburg, Virginia, early Monday.

DG4 is one of three eaglets from two full-grown American Bald Eagles that reside along the Dulles Greenway wetlands. It fell from the nest around 1 a.m., a day after a portion of the nest collapsed in the afternoon, @EaglesGreenway tweeted.

The eaglet was found at the bottom of the tree. Volunteers checked and transported the eaglet to a local wildlife center.

Video from the eagle cam shows a quiet night disrupted by the nest breaking where DG4 is resting. The eaglet falls and flaps its wings through tree branches.

"We have successfully rescued DG4. The rescuer believes DG4 is a female based on the size," @EaglesGreenway tweeted. "DG4 is off to be examined."

The eaglet was not injured. Dulles Greenway said it is "working on the next steps to ensure her safety and continued development as a not-quite-ready fledgling."

The eaglets were born in March to parents, Rosa and Martin.

All three eaglets are about a week away from being ready to leave the nest. Eaglet DG5 stepped out onto a branch Monday afternoon, according to the Dulles Greenway Eagle Cam.