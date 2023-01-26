marijuana

Volunteers Get High to Demonstrate Marijuana Impairment for Police

Training was an effort to demonstrate how cannabis can impair driving

By Jackie Bensen

NBC Universal, Inc.

Medically certified patients consumed marijuana to demonstrate impairment for police in Montgomery County, where recreational marijuana soon will become legal.

Thursday night’s training was an effort to demonstrate the difference in how cannabis impairs drivers than alcohol does.

“This is a great opportunity for us to really enhance our deployment out on the road and our proactive ability to identify impaired drivers by cannabis,” a police officer said.

Volunteers smoked or consumed marijuana while police observed their reactions.

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.

“Because if police aren’t educated, they are going to do a variety of stops and arrests that aren’t realistic,” one volunteer said.

Alcohol plays a far greater role in fatal crashes, but cannabis-impaired drivers cause 25% more crashes than sober drivers, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Recreational marijuana is legal in the District and Virginia and becomes legal in Maryland July 1. But it is still illegal to drive under the influence of marijuana.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Emmett Till 9 mins ago

Exhibit Tells Story of Emmett Till's Murder and His Mother's Activism

Washington DC 4 hours ago

Uptick in DC Carjackings Likely Linked to Pandemic, Police Say

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

marijuanaMontgomery County Police
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us