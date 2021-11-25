Volunteers Feed Hundreds of Afghan Refugees for Thanksgiving

Volunteers served meals to hundreds of Afghan refugees in Northern Virginia this Thanksgiving.

The Health-Point Foundation planned to feed 25 refugees, but it quickly grew to about 400.

It’s the first Thanksgiving for thousands of refugees now in the United States. Many of them are staying in a hotel where the food was served.

"If your kids are very happy, that's the main thing, you'll be happy," refugee Janshid Jahish said.

Only some of his family made it out of Afghanistan. His parents are still there, unable to escape the Taliban-controlled country.

“Everyone is worried about their safety and their problems," Jahish said.

Many of these families don't know where they're heading to next, but they're grateful to be here now.