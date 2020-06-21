coronavirus

Virus Survey Workers to Go Door to Door in Northern Virginia

By Associated Press

This April 23, 2020, file photo, shows the entrance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, Georgia.
Tami Chappell/AFP via Getty Images

Federal workers from the Centers for Disease Control will be going door to door in two Northern Virginia cities to conduct a survey of needs related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Manassas and Manassas Park have large Hispanic populations and on a per-capita basis have been some of the hardest-hit jurisdictions in the country with COVID-19 cases.

Beginning Monday, CDC workers will be going door to door in the area with a 30-question survey conducted in Spanish.

Local

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Fairfax, Loudoun County Schools Consider Options for Fall Reopening

Maryland 3 hours ago

Massage Parlors to Remain Closed During Phase 2 in Montgomery County

The city of Manassas says the survey will collect information designed to help local health officials understand what resources are needed in the community.

The survey is voluntary and will not collect information that can be used to identify individuals.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19ManassasManassas park
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us