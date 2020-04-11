Virginia

Virus Cases, Deaths Continue to Increase in Virginia

Arlington county Fire Department paramedic Ben Bieber (R) and Brian Holmes unload a patient with respiratory issues from an ambulance at a hospital in Arlington, Virginia on April 9, 2020. – Firefighters in the area have had to take new precautions such as wearing masks at all times near other people during the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic as the number of coronavirus cases in Washington, DC, Virgina, and Maryland passed 10,000. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) / The erroneous mention appearing in the second sentence of this photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [as the number of coronavirus cases in Washington, DC, Virgina, and Maryland passed 10,000.] instead of [as the number of coronavirus cases in Washington, DC, Virgina, and Maryland passed 10,000 deaths.]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention from all your online services and delete it from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Virginia reported more than 550 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the largest single-day increase so far in the coronavirus pandemic.

The new cases brought the confirmed total to 5,077, a figure that is almost certainly an undercount due to a lack of widespread testing and the likelihood that many people without symptoms could be spreading the highly contagious virus.

The death count increased from 121 to 130.

Nationwide, the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus eclipsed Italy’s for the highest in the world Saturday at more than 20,000. Worldwide, confirmed infections rose above 1.7 million, with over 100,000 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

