fairfax county public schools

Virginia’s Thomas Jefferson High Named Top High School in Nation

By Sydney Coplin

thomas jefferson high school for science and technology
Nikki Kahn/The Washington Post

ALEXANDRIA, VA – MARCH 28: Michael Wattendorf, president of the black student union, holds a meeting at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday, March 28, 2012. Wattendorf was recently awarded the Princeton University Race Relations prize of $1000 which he will donate to the black student union’s new mentor program for high-minority elementary schools. (Photo by Nikki Kahn/The Washington Post)

" data-ellipsis="false">

A high school in Alexandria, Virginia, placed at the top of U.S News and World Report’s 2020 Best High School Rankings, which were released Tuesday.

Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology was named the best school, out of 17,700 schools evaluated nationwide.

“Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Virginia moves up to No. 1 this year, due to its best-in-state performance in English and math assessments, top ranking in college readiness and 100% graduation rate,” U.S. News and World report wrote.

Local

The Fairfax County public school was established in 1985 and focuses on students’ learning in science, technology and math. One-hundred percent of the senior class took an Advanced Placement exam and earned at least a 3 score, out of five.

The school selects students based on a competitive application process, which involves an admissions exam including math, science and reading components. Graduates are required to complete a comprehensive engineering or experimental research project in an on-campus lab or with an off-campus mentor program.

