Virginia’s Governor Gives Update; 2,800 Diagnosed With Virus

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is addressing the public Monday afternoon as coronavirus cases in the state continue to climb.

In a striking moment, the governor put on his own dark-colored face mask. He urged every Virginian to do the same.

“I would advise everyone to wear a face covering when they are out,” Northam said.

He said he and his staff wear their masks outside but not inside the office.

Northam thanked residents for staying home over the weekend and abiding by the stay-at-home order that had been in effect for a week as of Monday.

As of Monday, 2,878 people in Virginia had been diagnosed and 54 had died. The state has seen case numbers grow fast, with 200 to 300 more confirmed diagnoses each day this month so far.

In the D.C. area, a total of 8,020 cases had been diagnosed. D.C. had reported 1,097 cases and Maryland had 4,045. At least 169 people had died. Go here for details.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.