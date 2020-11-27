Virginia

Virginia's 2nd Medical Cannabis Processor Opens in Richmond

By Associated Press

Getty Images

Virginia's second medical cannabis processor has opened in Richmond.

Green Leaf Medical of Virginia announced Friday it has opened its doors to registered patients seeking treatment.

"With another processor open here in Virginia, accessibility to treatment is even easier. This is exciting news for medical cannabis patients across the state," Katie Hellebush, executive director of the Virginia Medical Cannabis Coalition said in a statement.

Before visiting the facility, individuals must register as a patient with the state Board of Pharmacy. In Virginia, any diagnosed condition can qualify for medical cannabis treatment, as long as a registered practitioner issues a written certification, according to the coalition.

Virginia's first dispensary openedin Bristol last month, and others are slated to open.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

