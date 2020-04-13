coronavirus

Virginia Workers Lodge Over 150 Coronavirus-Related Complaints

By Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

State regulators have received more than 150 complaints about insufficient precautions being taken against coronavirus at Virginia workplaces.

The Department of Labor and Industry has contacted the employer in most of the 165 complaints received as of Thursday and requested a written response detailing steps taken to protect its workers, The Roanoke Times reported.

Jennifer Rose, director of the agency’s Virginia Occupational Safety and Health program, told the newspaper an employer’s failure to respond or inadequate response could result in a referral to local law enforcement officials, an onsite inspection or other enforcement options.

A detailed breakdown of the complaints, including what regions of the state they came from, wasn't immediately available.

Some residents have also raised concerns with local governments or other state agencies, the newspaper reported.

