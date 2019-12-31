Virginia Woman Wins $100K After Playing ‘Wrong’ Lottery Number

A Virginia woman won the top prize in a lottery game after accidentally filling in a different number on her ticket than she'd intended.

Dorothy Woods, of Fauquier County, bought tickets for a Dec. 24 drawing of the Virginia Lottery's Cash 5 game at the Morrisville Mini Mart in Bealeton, according to lottery officials.

The winning numbers for that drawing were 4, 9, 14, 17 and 28. Woods had intended to fill in one of the boxes for the number 24 but inadvertently filled in the box for 28 instead. After the numbers were drawn, she thought she'd gotten four of the winning numbers — but she'd actually ended up matching all five.

"My kids were more excited than anything!" she said.

The odds of winning the $100,000 top prize in that game are 1 in 278,256, according to lottery officials.