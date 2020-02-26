Virginia Woman Survives Breast Cancer With Experimental Vaccine

After having stage four breast cancer with metastases to the liver, one Virginia woman volunteered to try an experimental vaccine and is now cancer free for 12 years.

Samantha Seinfeld’s breast cancer was very aggressive. In 2006, she had surgery and did chemo and radiation only to have the cancer return. Doctors told her the survival rate was five years.

Determined to fight the disease, Seinfeld, 43, enrolled in a National Cancer Institute (NCI) led clinical trial at the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. She was one of 50 women to take the experimental vaccine called PANVAC, and the only one to recover from her cancer.

Medical oncologist Dr. Margaret Gatti-Mays specializes in immunotherapy and breast cancer at NCI and is the co-director of the clinical trials group.

“This vaccine would train her immune system to identify that her cancer cells were bad and train the immune cells to not only find these cancer cells, but also to kill them and get rid of them,” Gatti-Mays said.

After more than a decade, Seinfeld has no trace of the cancer in her body.

“Sometimes being the one that's the only survivor or someone that can change things can scare other people. Why her? And believe me, I wonder, why me?” Seinfeld said.

Researchers are studying her remarkable case, mapping out her DNA to figure out why this treatment was so successful for her and why it hasn’t worked for anyone else. Doctors are hopeful her case could potentially help thousands of other women.

“And this helps us get a sense of what really separates those patients who have incredible responses and how potentially we can help others have those responses too,” Gatti-Mays said.

Seinfeld goes to NIH every three months to get her PANVAC vaccine and sees her doctor every month.

NCI’s Cancer Information Service is available to answer any cancer-related questions through their website.