Virginia Woman Killed in Stabbing Inside Hotel Room in Northeast DC

A Virginia woman was stabbed to death inside a hotel room in Northeast D.C. Friday, police say.
Officers responded to Ivy City Hotel in the 1600 block of New York Avenue NE at about 7 p.m. Friday and found a woman dead from stab wounds, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
The victim was Christy Bautista, 31, of Harrisonburg, Virginia.
We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.
According to Bautista's family, she was visiting the District for a concert and do not believe she knew her attacker.
George Sydnor Jr., 43, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.