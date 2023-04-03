Virginia Woman Killed in Stabbing Inside Hotel Room in Northeast DC

A Virginia woman was stabbed to death inside a hotel room in Northeast D.C. Friday, police say.

Officers responded to Ivy City Hotel in the 1600 block of New York Avenue NE at about 7 p.m. Friday and found a woman dead from stab wounds, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

NEW: Woman stabbed to death inside Ivy City Hotel Friday night was visiting DC to attend a concert. DC Police still investigating how suspect got inside Christy Bautista’s hotel room. 43-year-old George Sydnor faces first degree murder charges @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/lxH7RIyGxI — Tom Lynch (@TomLynch_) April 2, 2023

The victim was Christy Bautista, 31, of Harrisonburg, Virginia.

According to Bautista's family, she was visiting the District for a concert and do not believe she knew her attacker.

George Sydnor Jr., 43, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.