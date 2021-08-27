Virginia Woman Donates 5 Feet of Hair to Kids, Sets World Record

One Virginia woman’s haircut has set a Guinness World Record — while helping children who are suffering from medical conditions that cause hair loss.

Zahab Khan donated more than 5 feet of her own hair to the nonprofit Children With Hair Loss, which provides free hair replacements to kids.

“I don’t want to do it for myself, I want to do it for childrens,” Khan said. “I’m really happy that Children With Hair Loss, they will help some children with my hair.”

She now holds the Guinness World Record for most hair donated by an individual.

Khan says Thursday was her first major haircut in 17 years — but she’s kept busy as a world-ranked squash player and professional coach.

She also runs a nonprofit in Pakistan which helps student-athletes in need.