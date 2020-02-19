Virginia Woman Convicted of Falsely Posing as Psychologist

A Virginia woman who posed as a psychologist and treated dozens of children was convicted Wednesday in Stafford County.

Sharonda Avery entered pleas to nine felony counts and could serve decades in prison.

She dodged News4's cameras and offered silence in response to questions angry parents want answered.

"Why did you present yourself as a psychologist when you never even finished college?" News4 asked.

She had no reply and offered no apology.

Avery, who posed as "Dr. Avery," was arrested in May after an investigation revealed she fabricated her college degrees and faked her resume. She worked as a psychologist for Pediatric Partners in Stafford and posted fake doctoral diplomas in her office.

One couple took their 12-year-old daughter there for treatment of depression. They were shocked with what Avery told them to do.

"One day my child was having a bad day. Just a tough day and didn't want to go to school. She said, 'You need to take her to the emergency room and if you don't, I'm going to have you arrested for child neglect,'" Kelly Von Schwanitz recalled.

Fearful, they did go to the hospital. There, they got a much different response. Doctors told her Avery's advice was "ridiculous."

Suspicious patients complained to authorities after not being able to find a license for Sharonda Avery. News4's Julie Carey reports.

The family never returned to Avery. When word of her arrest broke last year, they were among more than 100 families who came forward with concerns.

Some adults said they also were harmed by Avery's treatments. One father was jailed after he refused to give his son medication Avery prescribed.

In court Wednesday, Avery entered Alford pleas to nine felonies and one misdemeanor, acknowledging there is enough evidence to convict her.

"It's frustrating a little bit," Jordan Von Schwanitz said. "I would like her to take complete accountability for what she's done. But it's better than nothing and she has a lot of time hanging over her head."

"She took the trust of children and crushed it," his wife added.

Avery is set to be sentenced in July. She faces as much as 140 years in prison.