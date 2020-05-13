Virginia Woman Allowed to Return to Assisted Living After Weeks at Rehab Center With Outbreak

A Northern Virginia man’s frustration with getting his mother moved from a rehab center back to her home ended Wednesday.

For more than five weeks, Frederica Brinson has been in limbo.

After a recent hospital stay, the 87-year-old was taken to Burke Health & Rehabilitation to regain her strength. While she was at Burke Rehab, there was a coronavirus outbreak.

Brinson tested positive but never had symptoms, so her son Duncan Price tried to move her back to her assisted living apartment at Brightview Woodburn Senior Living.

Brinson was tested several times in order to get two negative tests in a row, Price said.

He said Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines also say a time-based evaluation can be done if the patient had no symptoms and 10 days have passed since the positive test.

“No one wants to bring in a potentially positive case, but if we look at the science as they say, if we look at the CDC guidance, she should be able to transfer back to her home,” Price said.

A spokesperson for Brightview Woodburn said Wednesday that recently completed coronavirus testing of all its residents opens the door for Brinson’s return.

Because she tested positive for COVID-19, she’ll have to stay in a different part of the facility for a while, which is fine with her.

“She’s very happy,” Price said. “I said I won’t believe it until I see her rolling out the door, but it looks like its going to come to fruition, and she’s pretty happy about that.”

Price has been told he should be able to take his mother home within the next two days.