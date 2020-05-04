Virginia, West Virginia Have Eye on Reopening as Coronavirus Case Numbers Climb

More businesses in West Virginia reopened Monday in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and Virginia’s governor is expected to announce new details on how his state will reopen.

West Virginia businesses now allowed to be open are small businesses with fewer than 10 employees, restaurants with outdoor seating, barber shops and dog groomers. Physical distancing is required. Last week, hospitals were allowed to resume elective medical procedures. Primary care physicians, dental offices, and physical and psychological therapy also resumed appointments.

The number of people diagnosed with the virus in the state has continued to rise, state data shows. As of Monday morning, 1,206 cases were confirmed and 50 people had died.

In Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to announce details Monday on how some closed businesses can reopen. He said last week that he would consider different rules for different portions of the state.

Nearly 19,000 people have been diagnosed with the virus in Virginia. At least 662 people have died.

Here’s where we are Monday in the fight against coronavirus in the D.C. area.

More than 50,000 people in our region have been diagnosed with the virus. At least 2,136 people have died. Go here for full details.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Navy Blue Angels soared over D.C., Maryland and Virginia on Saturday in tribute to health care workers and first responders. At UM Prince George's Hospital Center, some staff members took a break to watch the flyover from outside. On the National Mall, crowds gathered to watch the jets, with many people appearing not to maintain social distancing.

In Prince George’s County, the testing site that was previously at FedEx Field is at the county health department’s Cheverly Medical Clinic starting Monday morning. The site can test at least 200 people per day, officials said. The FedEx Field site couldn’t operate in bad weather.

At veterans’ hospitals, the number of coronavirus cases and deaths has risen. More than 2,250 employees across the country have tested positive for the virus, the News4 I-Team reported. There are at least 66 cases among workers at the D.C. hospital and 16 employees tested positive at the Maryland VA Health Care System. Union leaders have told the I-Team there is a dangerous rationing of masks.

And here's something a little cheerful: The Georgetown French Market is continuing online, with book readings for kids, virtual sidewalk sales and cooking demonstrations.

“It’s not exactly the same but still adds some fun,” the event coordinator said.

