Virginia Voters Line Up on Last Day to Cast Early Ballots In-Person

Virginia residents lined up Saturday morning to cast their ballots on the last day of early in-person voting in the commonwealth.

Some reported waiting in long lines to cast their ballots, partly because the coronavirus pandemic means each polling place has limited capacity and voting equipment available.

Officials in Fairfax County expect to triple the number of early voters and have accommodated an average of 9,400 people per day.

As of Friday evening, more than 43% of Virginia's registered voters had cast their ballots.

How to Vote Early In-Person in Virginia

Early voting is available at your local registrar’s office or a satellite voting location in your county or city, the Virginia Board of Elections says.

Go here to find the registrar's office in your county or city where you can cast a vote.

Hours vary by location, but most sites in Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Falls Church, Loudoun, Manassas, Manassas Park and Prince William are set to close at 5 p.m. Saturday.

You'll need some sort of identification to vote. Driver's licenses, school IDs with a photo or voter confirmation documents from when you registered are acceptable. You can also bring a current utility bill, paycheck, bank statement or another government document with your name and address. Here's a full list.