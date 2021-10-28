Virginia Voter Guide: Here's How to Vote and Who's on the Ballot

Virginia voters will elect a new governor in a race that’s being watched nationally as an indicator of the country’s political future.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2. While Virginia is in the spotlight, several municipalities in Maryland are holding elections too. Here’s info on how you can cast your vote.

Virginia

How Can I Vote on Election Day?

Enter your address here to find your polling site. The polls will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone in line by 7 p.m. is allowed to vote.

How Can I Vote Early in Virginia?

In-person early voting is open through Saturday, Oct. 30. Hours depend on the polling location. All registered voters are eligible for early voting. You do not need a special reason or application to do so.

Can I Still Register to Vote?

The deadline to register was Oct. 12, so only those who registered before that date can cast a ballot. If you're not sure if you're registered, you can check your voter registration status on the Virginia Department of Elections website.

Absentee Voting Ballot Requirements

The deadline to request an absentee ballot has passed, but you can request an emergency absentee ballot if an eligible emergency prevented you from requesting one by the deadline or if an emergency will prevent you from voting in person on Election Day. The deadline for an emergency absentee ballot request is 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day.

Do I Need Photo ID to Vote in Virginia?

You no longer need to present photo ID to vote in Virginia. However, you must present some form of identification or sign an ID confirmation statement.

Is Election Day a Holiday in Virginia?

Yes. In 2020, Gov. Ralph Northam signed legislation designating Election Day as a state holiday in Virginia.

What’s on the Ballot?

The top of this year’s ticket features two major candidates for governor: Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin. McAuliffe served from 2014 to 2018 as the 72nd governor of Virginia and did not pursue immediate reelection because of a state law barring governors from serving consecutive terms. Youngkin has not held office and previously served as the CEO of The Carlyle Group, a private-equity firm.

McAuliffe and Youngkin are essentially tied in the polls, as the Democrat’s early lead has continued to shrink in recent weeks. Parents' role in education has been a key issue in the race.

Also on the ballot for governor is Princess Blanding, who is running under the newly formed Liberation Party. Her campaign platform includes progressive initiatives such as reparations and redirecting police funding.

Voters also will select a lieutenant governor and attorney general. Democrat Hala Ayala and Republican Winsome Sears are competing for the lieutenant governor seat. Either candidate would be the first woman as well as the first woman of color to serve in a post that frequently serves as a launching pad to the governor’s mansion.

Incumbent Mark Herring, a Democrat, and Jason Miyares, a Republican, face off for the attorney general's seat.

In the state House of Delegates, Democrats hold a 55-45 majority. Both parties are working to flip seats, including in the D.C. area. Go here to look up in which district you live.

Residents of some areas also will see ballot questions. Go here to read the questions ahead of time.

Why Isn’t Gov. Ralph Northam Seeking Reelection?

Virginia’s state constitution prevents governors from seeking consecutive terms. Only Mills Godwin Jr. has been elected to a second gubernatorial term in Virginia since the Civil War.

Maryland

How Can I Cast My Vote?

Go to Maryland’s State Board of Elections website to check your voter registration and polling site.

Which Parts of Maryland Will Hold Elections?

The city of Frederick will vote for mayor. Areas holding elections include Bowie, College Park, Greenbelt, Hagerstown, Laurel, Rockville and Takoma Park.

