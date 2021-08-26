Virginia University Offers Up to $1,000 for Those With Vaccinations

A Virginia university is offering money to students, faculty and staff who can show proof they are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Norfolk State University is offering $500 to students and $1,000 to faculty and staff, The Virginian-Pilot reported. The incentive follows Monday’s approval by the Food and Drug Administration of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and a month after Norfolk State announced its vaccine requirements for students and employees.

Students have until Sept. 20 to meet the vaccine requirement. Otherwise, they will be referred to the Dean of Students Office for Student Conduct, a move which could lead to removal from on-campus housing and in-person courses.