Virginia Tulip Festival to Begin Tuesday

The cherry blossoms’ peak bloom has come and gone, and now it’s time for colorful tulips to take center stage.

If you’re looking to stroll through fields overflowing with spring blooms, pick your own flowers or capture a few selfies, check out Burnside Farms in Nokesville, Virginia.

The farm’s annual Festival of Spring is set to begin Tuesday, April 5, and continue for three weeks.

Burnside Farms says they’ve planted more than 200 kinds of tulips and 30 varieties of daffodils.

“It’s almost like Holland in Virginia,” Burnside Farms says.

Timed tickets are available now and range from $14 to $23 per person. Each daily ticket allows you to pick some flowers — five for adults and three for children. Here's more information.

If you can’t get enough of the tulips, Burnside Farms has a passport for unlimited access to the spring and summer festivals starting at $50.