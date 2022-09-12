Virginia Trail Attack Suspect May Be Linked to 13 Cases: Police

A man arrested after women reported a string of attacks and indecent exposure cases along the W&OD Trail may be responsible for up to 13 incidents in Fairfax County, authorities said Monday.

Juan Alfaro Rodriguez, 42, of Herndon, was arrested Thursday and charged by Fairfax County police with five counts of indecent exposure, and by Herndon police with obscene sexual display and sexual battery.

Online court records did not list a lawyer for Alfaro Rodriguez.

At a news conference Monday, county police asked any potential victims to come forward.

“We believe there’s information out there that could lead to additional charges,” Lt. Ryan Lazisky said.

In addition to the cases being investigated by county police, Herndon police said they're investigating eight cases.

Police began to receive reports starting in mid-July of a man grabbing women or exposing himself to them along the trail.

Information from the U.S. Marshalls Service and “a very good tip” from a victim helped lead police to Alfaro Rodriguez, Lazisky said. He was arrested at a business in the 1000 block of Elden Street in Herndon.

He had been wanted on an outstanding warrant for attempted rape and sexual assault in Suffolk County, New York, and moved to Virginia early this year, Lazisky said.

Lazisky said he hoped the arrest will bring some relief.

“It feels good for us to be able to say you can feel safe again walking that path,” he said.

A woman using the trail on Monday morning called the arrest welcome news but said her guard is still up.

“I felt relieved and more safe, even though I’m still looking left and right,” she said.

Alfaro Rodriguez was held without bond and is due in court early next month.

